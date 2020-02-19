Erdan to congressmen: Cut US funding to the UN

Public Security Minister meets two congressmen from the Republican party, discusses UNHRC's "blacklist" with them.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan met on Tuesday in the town of Psagot in the Binyamin region with Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Mike Johnson (R-LA), who are working to promote and strengthen Israeli-US relations.

The two visited the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning and, in their conversation with Minister Erdan, praised the police activities at the compound.

The minister presented to them the need to include in the "Deal of the Century" the right to equal prayer on the Temple Mount for members of all religions.

Minister Erdan also spoke to the members of Congress about promoting new measures against the "blacklist" of businesses operating in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria published last week by the United Nations Human Rights Council, as well the BDS movement.

During the meeting, Minister Erdan asked the members of Congress to work towards a significant budget cut by the United States to the UN until the UNHRC repeals the discriminatory "blacklist".

In addition, Minister Erdan proposed using existing legislation in the US to protect and prevent harm or boycotts in Europe of companies operating in Judea and Samaria.

The minister suggested to the members of Congress that they initiate American financial investments in industrial areas in Judea and Samaria, where Israelis and Palestinians work together to strengthen coexistence and thus prove to the UN that its discriminatory policy against Israel will fail.