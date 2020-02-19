PA threatens legal action against Amazon

PA blasts Amazon for offering free shipping to Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria but not to Palestinian Arab ones.

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) “economy ministry” on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against e-commerce company Amazon over what was described “its discrimination policy that favors illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories over the indigenous Palestinian population.”

According to the PA’s official Wafa news agency, the decision comes in response to Amazon’s providing free shipping service to Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

The online retail giant began selling its international products in Israel late last year and offers free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The address, however, has to be listed as Israel.

Residents of PA communities who list their addresses as being in the “Palestinian Territories” pay shipping and handling fees of as much as $24, the Financial Times reported earlier this week.

The PA “economy ministry” said in a statement it sent legal notices to the company calling on it to immediately go back on this policy or face legal accountability before international courts.

Amazon spokesman Nick Caplin responded earlier this week to the criticism of the company and told the Financial Times that “if a customer within the Palestinian Territories enters their address and selects Israel as the country, they can receive free shipping through the same promotion.”