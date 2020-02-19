Bloomberg qualifies for debate ahead of Nevada caucuses

Former New York Mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful qualifies for debate to take place in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg will finally go toe to toe on a debate stage with his fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls, JTA reports Tuesday.

The billionaire businessman qualified for Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas, ahead of the Nevada caucuses on Saturday. Many of Bloomberg’s rivals in the race have criticized his self-funded run for the White House.

Bloomberg qualified early on Tuesday after coming in at 19 percent in a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, second to Senator Bernie Sanders.

In late January, the Democratic National Committee unveiled new debate rules that drop the requirement that candidates obtain a minimum number of campaign contributors. This paved the way for Bloomberg to take the debate stage, since he is using his private wealth to fund his campaign and is not taking donations, noted JTA.

It will be Bloomberg’s first debate since 2009, according to Politico. Another Democratic debate is scheduled for February 25 in Charleston, South Carolina.

A poll taken at the beginning of December, a week after he entered the race, showed that Bloomberg’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination had picked up speed.

As Bloomberg was preparing to enter the race, President Donald Trump downplayed his presidential bid, telling reporters, “Little Michael will fail. There’s nobody I’d rather run against than Little Michael. I‘ve known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. He said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael. He became just a nothing. He’s not going to do well, but I think he’s going to hurt Biden, actually.”

Last month, Bloomberg declared that he is willing to invest his entire fortune in his bid to defeat Trump in this November’s general election.

Sanders, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination and the winner of the New Hampshire primary last week, has been on the attack against Bloomberg and his entry into the race without participating in the first caucuses and primaries.

“I’ve got news for Mr. Bloomberg, and that is the American people are sick and tired of billionaires buying elections,” Sanders said at a campaign event Sunday in Nevada.

Both candidates are Jewish.

Bloomberg has spent over $300 million nationwide on television ads, which is more than the rest of the Democratic candidates combined.