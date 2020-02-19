Netanyahu resumes attacks on Yamina

PM expresses hope that Bennett "will remain loyal to his voters", claims Yamina "had contacts with Blue and White."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is continuing to attack political allies and on Tuesday criticized the leaders of the Yamina party whose members, he claimed, had contacts with the Blue and White party after the last election.

Asked in an interview on Channel 20 about Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s request that members of the right-wing bloc not attack one another, Netanyahu replied, “I hope he stays true to that statement and stays true to his voters.”

“They were very close in contacts with Blue and White and I'm glad it didn't pan out. The surest way to ensure there is a right-wing government is to vote for Likud,” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, Bennett vowed, "We will not attack within the right-wing camp. Every day I am asked maybe 20 times why we do not ‘fire back’ at the Likud which is attacking us. The answer is simple: because it will hurt the national camp and reduce our chances of reaching 61 seats.”

"Those who would be the happiest over the Prime Minister and Defense Minister quarrelling would be [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and [Hamas leader Ismail] Haniyeh. We can't give them the satisfaction. Vote Yamina!” Minister Bennett added.