Baby dies in fire in the Negev

One-year-old girl dies in fire in Bedouin town of Segev Shalom. 11 children injured from smoke inhalation.

A one-year-old girl perished in a fire that broke out on Tuesday evening at a home in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom in the Negev.

Police and fire and rescue personnel who arrived at the scene rescued two adults, including an 80-year-old woman and a 40-year-old woman, and 11 children who were injured by smoke inhalation.

Two children were evacuated for treatment at the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.