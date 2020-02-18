Ayelet Shaked: Blue and White offered us the Defense and Justice ministries

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked held an interview with Daphne Liel at the Seventh Kibbutz Movement Conference on Tuesday.

In the interview, Shaked referred to allegations made by Netanyahu associates about why the Defense Ministry was granted to Bennett: "Bennett accepted the role of Defense Minister because we know Netanyahu well and we know how to negotiate."

Shaked went on to say, "Blue and White offered Yamina after the previous elections the Defense and Justice ministries. We didn't enter into negotiations with them, we said we weren't interested."

MK Shaked added: "Annexation is a Yamina condition to enter the government. We exerted pressure to apply Israeli law to communities in Judea and Samaria. We wanted it before the elections.''

Shaked, referring to the election campaign, said: "I think this election requires a decisive victory between the Right and Left. One of the blocs must get 61 seats and I hope we succeed decisively. Voting for Yisrael Beyteinu is to vote for a fourth election campaign, if they decide which bloc they'll vote with - to the Right and the haredi bloc or the Left and the Arabs."

To the Kibbutz executives from across the country the former Justice Minister said: "I see the working settlement and pioneering farmers who hold national lands and ensure food security. I have always appreciated and respected the agricultural sector and I am committed to it even if it has no electoral value."