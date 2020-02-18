Ayatollah Khamenei says 'wealthy Zionists control America

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei claimed that 'wealthy Zionists' control the United States.

"We are against the rule of oppression and arrogance. This is what we mean by “America.” Today, the peak of arrogance is the US, which is controlled by the wealthy Zionists & their corporate owners. The US is a manifestation of oppression. Thus, they’re abhorred by the world," Khamenei wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

Claims that Jews control American foreign and domestic policy are a common anti-Semitic trope.