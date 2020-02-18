MK Porush at Gush Katif Museum: 'This must not happen again'

Deputy Education Minister of UTJ visits Gush Katif Museum in J'lem. "We will always oppose division of the Land. All of it is ours."

Deputy Minister of Education MK Meir Porush (UTJ) visited the Gush Katif Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday on the occasion of Gush Katif Day in the education system.

The Deputy Minister received a comprehensive overview of the museum's activities to commemorate the communities of Gush Katif and northern Samaria.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Porush said: "Remembering is an important and fundamental thing in the Torah. It is good to have this museum to remember and remind everyone that, even if they did a sin and what happened happened in Gush Katif, something like this won’t happen again.”

"I can say this as a son to a father [former UTJ MK Menachem Porush] who saved Rachel’s Tomb when there was already a signed agreement with Arafat that Rachel's Tomb be handed over, and Dad came with Hanan Porat to Rabin, and Rabin phoned Peres and told him 'You are taking out Rachel's tomb.' I continue on Dad's path. We will always oppose the division of the Land."

Ahead of the elections, Porush emphasized that "the power must be given to those who believe in the entire Land of Israel. When those people have the power, they can't do anything to her. The Land of Israel is not a matter of [Area] A, B or C. The entire Land is ours.”

Regarding the Deal of the Century, Porush said that "Trump gave a good thing. He fundamentally changed the American perception. He gave a gift to the people of Israel and he, as a non-Jew, wanted to do good for the Jews, but we as Jews who believe in the Torah, that the whole of Israel is ours - it doesn't matter if you give them A or B or C. No part of the Land of Israel [can be given away]. We cannot give up and agree to such a thing and give land away.”

"If the meaning is that we have to give up parts of the Land of Israel, a believing Jew who lives by the Torah cannot agree to it."

On the importance of studying the events of the expulsion from Gush Katif, the Deputy Minister of Education said: "Not only the children of Israel. Adults also need to grow and come to see what happened, how could it have happened? Both in principle as well as in the moral and human sense. To take people out of their homes. These are heartbreaking scenes, and such a thing should never happen again. "

At the conclusion of the visit, Deputy Minister Porush received an award for his work for the settlement of Israel and for Gush Katif.





