Yehuda Glick released following lengthy police questioning

Former Likud MK Yehuda Glick was released after lengthy questioning at the police station following his arrest on the Temple Mount

Former Likud MK and Temple Mount activist Yehuda Glick was released Tuesday afternoon after lengthy police questioning following his arrest on the Temple Mount.

Glick was arrested Tuesday morning while visiting the Temple Mount with two US congressmen.

Police claim he violated the rules of the visit.

Responding to Glick's arrest, Yamina candidate Sara Beck said: "A state of affairs wherein under Israeli sovereignty Jews cannot visit the Temple Mount without police supervising their every move is ridiculous and absurd. The policy of persecuting and restricting only Jews directly encourages extreme Muslim elements."

"It would be better if the State of Israel stood in the way of incendiary and violent elements of our society and not of peaceful Jews seeking to fulfill their commandments."

Last year, the Palestinian Authority accused Glick of "breaking in" to the Temple Mount together with dozens of "settlers."