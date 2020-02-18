Olmert files request to have his criminal record expunged

The former Prime Minister recently expressed a desire to return to political life, meeting PA Chairman Abbas to slam Trump's peace plan

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert filed a request to have his criminal record expunged by President Reuven Rivlin.

According to a Ha'aretz report, Olmert's lawyers based their reasoning, among other things, on their client's contributions to the state, especially in the years he served as prime minister.

Having his criminal record expunged would remove the seven-year "disgrace" period that elected officials indicted of criminal charges must face.

The former Prime Minister recently expressed a desire to return to political life, but his associates are convinced he will not do so even if the President agrees to expunge his criminal record.

Last week, Olmert met with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas to discuss US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century."

"I think there is a partner and the only one who represents the Palestinian people and (has) proven he is ready for negotiations is Abbas. Unfortunately, we (have not been able to) reach an agreement, but he is a man of peace and therefore the only partner (we can) negotiate with."

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attacked the Olmert-Abbas meeting, saying it was "a low point in the history of the State of Israel."