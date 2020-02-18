Education Minister orders inquiry into teacher who threw apple at Netanyahu

Min. Rafi Peretz calls teacher who threw apple at PM Netanyahu, compared him to Hitler, for an inquiry.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz (Yamina) has ordered a teacher who threw an apple at Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be called for an inquiry.

The teacher, identified as Brinish Zahava Beck, threw the apple at the Prime Minister during a Likud election rally last week, and compared Netanyahu to Hitler.

Speaking on Sunday in an interview on Channel 12 News, Beck explained her actions and claimed she is a "social activist."

She claimed that she "saw people who are supposed to lead us and set us a personal example inciting at the level of…it reminded me of Hitler."

At the end of the interview, Beck apologized for comparing Netanyahu to Hitler.