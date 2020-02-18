Widow of legendary Sayeret Matkal officer killed in Second Lebanon War joins fight to bring home soldiers and civilians held in Gaza.

Maya Ohana-Moreno, widow of the late Emmanuel Moreno, the legendary Sayeret Matkal officer killed in the Second Lebanon War, is joining the fight to bring back IDF soldiers and civilians being held in the Gaza Strip.

Next week, she will convene a huge rally for them in Beer Sheva, calling on the government to act.

Moreno-Ohana met Simcha Goldin, the father of the late Hadar Goldin, and decided to help the family in its efforts. “Lately I feel that the Jewish People is not aware enough of the importance of bringing back the bodies and civilians. We need to wake up. Discourse and priorities need to change," she told Yediot Aharonot.

"If Emmanuel were alive he would have done everything to bring them back, I'm sure of that. When the State of Israel wants to, it knows how to solve the problem. It has all the capabilities, but I'm not sure that enough effort is being made."

Maya emphasized that Emmanuel always recognized the importance of bringing back a captive soldier, "no matter if he is alive or dead."