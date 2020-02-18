Smotrich claims to have incriminating information about UTJ's cooperation with Arab List

Following accusations of Smotrich allowing WOW to set up tefilin stand, Yamina threatened to implicate UTJ of cooperation with Arab MKs

Sources in the Yamina party are threatening to reveal information they claim will hurt the United Torah Judaism party's attempts to lure voters away from the religious Zionist parties.

Reshet Bet reported that yesterday (Monday) after the "Religious Zionism Headquarters" of the UTJ accused Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) of authorizing the Women of the Wall to set up a tefilin booth at the Savidor Central train station in Tel Aviv, Smotrich approached MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) and told him: "You're attacking us non-stop. Do you want a confrontation? We're capable of that as well. We have plenty of dirt on you."

"This crazy party is run by people who hate Bennett and me, and are out to hurt us," Minister Smotrich added. "If the UTJ continues to clash with the religious Zionist parties, Yamina will disclose the extent of cooperation between Moshe Gafni and Ahmed Tibi along with other Arab MKs on the Finance Committee."

Yesterday former MK Yitzhak Pindros (UTJ) toured in Samaria, and today Gafni is expected to visit Gush Etzion, as the UTJ party looks to pick up votes from the haredi-Zionist wing of the National Religious movement.