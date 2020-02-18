Rabbi Levanon: If Yamina doesn't represent you, vote UTJ

Rabbi of Samaria Council meets with UTJ candidate touring Samaria. The 2 express willingness to work together on matters of mutual interest.

During a tour on Monday in Samaria, former MK and current Knesset candidate for United Torah Judaism Yitzhak Pindros met with Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council and head of Elon Moreh Institutions.

During the meeting, the two discussed matters of mutual interest to the Haredi and Religious Zionist populations and expressed willingness to work together after the elections.

Rabbi Levanon also called not to vote for a party that is not likely to pass the electoral threshold in the elections, adding, "An Otzma Yehudit voter who feels that Yamina doesn't represent him from a religious standpoint - it is preferable to give his vote to UTJ."

According to the Kipa news site, UTJ has been making efforts to draw voters from the Religious ZIonist sector interested in a more "Torani" list than Yamina, but who are hesitant to vote for Otzma Yehudit out of a concern that the party again won't pass the electoral threshold.