Student president of University of Illinois vetoes BDS resolution

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student president vetoes BDS resolution that was passed last week by the student government.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student president has vetoed a Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) resolution that was passed last Thursday by the student government, JNS reported Monday.

The bill will now likely be heard again by the student government, where it will need a two-thirds majority to override the president’s veto.

The resolution had called on the university to divest from “companies that profit from human-rights violations in Palestine and other communities globally,” as well as from firms that provide weaponry and technology to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Shortly after its passage, the resolution was swiftly rejected by the university’s administration, saying that such resolutions do not “represent the university administration.”

“ISG resolutions are non-binding, and the university has no plans to act on this one,” the university said in a statement quoted by JNS.

“We are committed to dialogue and to supporting students as they navigate challenging conversations about diversity and inclusion, and we will continue to plan programming designed to build understanding of different perspectives on complex and divisive issues,” it added.

There have been several attempts to endorse the BDS movement in US campuses in recent years.

In December of 2018, the Student Government Assembly (SGA) at New York University (NYU) voted in favor of a BDS-type resolution calling for the divestment of companies that do business with the IDF.

Last March, the student government at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania voted to approve a resolution calling on the school to divest from companies that do business with Israel related to Judea and Samaria.

Other attempts to promote BDS on campuses have not been met with success, however.

Also in December of 2018, the Undergraduate Student Government of the Ohio State University voted down a resolution to divest from companies which “benefit from the Israeli occupation of Palestine,” and to boycott Israeli products.