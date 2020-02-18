Yamina MK: No government without Netanyahu

MK Matan Kahana rules out any option of forming a government with Blue and White.

MK Matan Kahana (Yamina) on Monday ruled out any option of forming a government with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White alliance, leaving the door open only for the formation of a right-wing government.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Kahana also ruled out joining a unity government between the Likud and Gantz’s party without Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the Likud helm.

“At least half the people in Israel are going to elect Binyamin Netanyahu to be prime minister,” Kahana said. He argued that an opposing party cannot reject the leader of so many voters during coalition negotiations.

Despite running on the same ticket, on Sunday, Yamina penned a letter affirming they would only sit in a government led by Netanyahu's Likud.

Kahana said his party believes that Netanyahu should be the next prime minister but that “he must have a strong ideological right-wing party to his right that will take him to the right places.”

Referring to US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century”, Kahana said that the Likud would need Yamina at its side to prevent the formation of a “terrorist Palestinian state.”

He concluded on a warning note to Hamas, saying that Israel's security establishment is preparing for "something Hamas has yet to realize.”

“We're not keen on pursuing this policy, but if Hamas... continues this behavior [of rocket and incendiary attacks] they'll see something they haven't seen before," said Kahana, who did not provide further details.