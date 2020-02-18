Poll: Left and Arabs - 57 seats, right and haredim - 56

Blue and White is the largest party with 34 seats, while the Likud wins 33 seats, according to Walla! news poll.

A Walla! news poll conducted by the Midgam Institute and released on Monday shows that the political stalemate continues.

If elections were held today, the poll found, Blue and White would be the largest party in the Knesset with 34 seats, while the Likud would win 33 seats.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party wins 13 seats, and the Labor-Gesher-Meretz faction receives ten seats.

The Shas party headed by Aryeh Deri has eight seats, as does United Torah Judaism. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beyteu party wins seven seats. The Yamina party also has seven seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party does not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the right-wing-haredi bloc has 56 seats, the center-left bloc has 44, the Joint List with 13, and Yisrael Beytenu with seven seats remains the balance of power.

Another poll released by Channel 13 News on Monday found the right-wing and haredi bloc falling to 54 seats while the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties strengthening to a combined 58 seats.

In this poll, as well, neither side would be able to form a coalition without Yisrael Beytenu.