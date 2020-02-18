Deri: Liberman is leading the public astray

Shas chairman, Minister Aryeh Deri, explained on Monday why it was important for him to publish a letter from the right-wing bloc in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"[Benny] Gantz and his partners went on an interview campaign, misleading the public and saying they are talking to all parties. We issued the letter which clearly states that we will only go to a government with the Likud led by Netanyahu and that no other negotiations will take place. I will not join a center-left government with the support of the Joint List," Deri said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio.

The minister criticized Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman and blamed him for Israel’s third election in on year.

"Last time, Liberman led the public astray. We could have had a budget and Gantz would be Prime Minister in a month, but Liberman torpedoed that,” said Deri.

Regarding the decision of the Tel Aviv municipality to prevent the establishment of tefillin booths in close proximity to educational institutions, Deri said, "What are we ashamed of? Do we want to lose every symbol of Judaism? We should be proud of it."