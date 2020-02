Bernie Sanders is considered a leading candidate for the Democratic Party, but many would prefer to see him lose.

Bernie Sanders is an elderly, socialist Jew who is a serious candidate to be a presidential contender.

But many in the Democratic Party would have preferred to see Sanders lose to the other candidates.

Jay Shapiro describes the Democratic candidate who is now considered a leader in the race. He has solid opinions on every subject and claims he also loves Israel, but criticizes it particularly sharply.