Following the recommendation of the Health Ministry and Health Minister Yaacov Litzman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, an order was issued Monday to prevent entry of people who have stayed in Macau, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong for the past two weeks and who are not citizens or residents of Israel in order to prevent people who have contracted the Coronavirus from entering the country,

This follows the ban on people entering Israel from China. Their entry will be stopped through the land, air and maritime border crossings.

Deri also instructed the Director of the Population and Immigration Authority, Prof. Shlomo Moore Yosef, to be in continuous contact with the Director General of the Ministry of Health to find suitable solutions in accordance with the updated recommendations on the matter.

Earlier it was reported that two Israelis who were vacationing in the East came in close contact with Corona patients. Channel 11 News reported that the two returned to Israel and had been in public places in the country before being placed in quarantine.

The Health Ministry is closely monitoring them and carrying out tests, which for the time being have not revealed that they have been infected with the virus.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry has been outraged by the Health Ministry's treatment of Corona on the international level. At the request of the Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry submitted an opinion that the current restrictions on Asian countries due to the Corona would cause diplomatic damage. The Health Ministry ignored the recommendation, sparking fears that Asian countries will respond to Israel diplomatically.