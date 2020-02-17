Another improvement in fighter's condition wounded in Jerusalem ramming attack

Shaare Zedek Hospital optimistic in light of another improvement in condition of Golani fighter seriously wounded in Jerusalem attack.

Shaare Zedek Hospital today reported another improvement in the condition of the Golani soldier who was wounded in the Islamic ramming attack in Jerusalem.

The fighter was released today from the intensive care unit and transferred for continued treatment in the neurosurgical ward.

Twelve Golani fighters were wounded in the ramming that occurred about a week-and-a-half ago. The soldier who is hospitalized at Shaare Zedak is a resident of Modiin.

IDF forces captured the Islamic operative who carried out the attack. Sanad Khalid Abu Tor posted on his Facebook account before the attack - "I found my answer."