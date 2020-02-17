Bennett: Without us there will be no sovereignty

Yamina leader says if his party does not receive enough seats unity government will be formed which will not apply sovereignty 'on 1 inch.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett warned Monday that if the Yamina party which he leads does not receive enough seats, a unity government will be formed between the Likud and Blue and White parties which will not apply sovereignty over any parts of Judea and Samaria.

"Here's a clear fact: if Tamina doesn't get a lot of seats, we will go to the opposition, and without us no one will apply sovereignty over an inch of Judea and Samaria, and there will be an immediate danger to the establishment of a Palestinian state in the territories of Judea and Samaria," Bennett wrote on Twitter.

Yesterday, Bennett stated that his party will remain loyal to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and will continue to support him.

“I unequivocally refuse to sit [in government] with Benny Gantz,” Bennett said. “I would be happy after the elections to take some of Blue and White’s seats to help with the creation of a coalition,” he maintained. “We will sit in opposition with the Likud and will not join Gantz,” Bennett added.