Diplomats commence voting in elections

More than 5,200 Israelis with voting rights will vote in 96 Israeli delegations worldwide spread across 77 countries on Wednesday to vote in the 23rd Knesset election.

The first to vote will be Israeli representatives at the Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, who will vote tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10pm, Israel time. Two hours later, at midnight Israel time, embassy workers in Canberra, Australia will vote.

Voting will end with Israeli delegates in San Francisco and Los Angeles on the U.S. West Coast Thursday at 6:00 AM Israel time.

Spokesman for NY Israeli consulate NY Consul Israel Danny Dayan votes in election

The largest ballot box will be fixed at the Israeli Consulate in New York, where 812 voters are expected to vote.

The Foreign Ministry says that "holding elections in such an extensive deployment and in different time zones requires a complex logistical system and is possible thanks to the mobilization of the Foreign Ministry's consular system, with each delegation having a local election committee headed by the Israeli consul."

The Foreign Ministry will operate a situation room in special format on election day to manage and carry out the election process.

On Wednesday at 10:00 am, Foreign Ministry Director General Yuval Rotem will hold a special status evaluation attended by representatives of the Central Election Committee during which the CEO will receive a briefing from Foreign Office election director Ambassador Yitzhak Bachman.

Director Rotem will also hold a video conference with several delegations, including the Israeli Embassy in China, where the complexity is even greater, given the state of emergency in the country.