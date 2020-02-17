Chabad of Japan continues to look after Israelis on coronavirus quarantine cruise ship

Supply includes everything from kosher food, hygiene products to flowers for Shabbat, to give Israelis stuck on ship best possible feeling.

Chabad of Japan continues to work to take care of every detail required for the Israeli travelers quarantined on the Diamond Queen cruise ship, nicknamed "The Corona Ship".

Supply includes everything from kosher food and hygiene products to flowers for Shabbat, to give the besieged Israelis the best possible feeling they can give.

The packages go through a very complex route to their destination, including transit through state customs that involves complex logistics and exorbitant costs.

