Body of Islamic operative involved in shooting week-and-a-half ago found

IDF fighters locate body of suspect who carried out shooting attack near Talmon in West Binyamin.

IDF fighters today located a body suspected of belonging to the Islamic operative who carried out the shooting attack at the intersection in West Binyamin near Talmon about a week-and-a-half ago.

The IDF notes that the body was located after an operational and intelligence effort by all security forces and after extensive searches.

An IDF fighter was lightly wounded in the incident that took place about a week-and-a-half ago. The body of the operative was found under tangled vegetation in a wadi, while nearby was an M16 firearm and a gun.

The IDF fighter wounded in the attack was miraculously rescued when the projectile grazed the back of his skull, millimeters from fatal injury.

The IDF reported, "A terrorist fired at IDF fighters who were in the area. The IDF fighter was lightly wounded and was taken to hospital for medical treatment. IDF fighters responded by shooting at the terrorist and launched a chase."