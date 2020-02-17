Israel working to return travelers from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Preparations underway for return of 12 of the 15 Israelis trapped on quarantined cruise ship at Japanese dock. Infected travelers to remain.

Israeli health officials are gearing up for the return of a dozen travelers from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan, as Israel continues its efforts to secure the early release of its citizens.

The Israeli foreign and health ministries are working with their Japanese counterparts to pave the way for the early return of Israeli citizens who are currently under quarantine on board the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship stricken with the coronavirus which remains on lockdown just off the Japanese coast at Yokohama Port, south of Tokyo.

Itamar Grotto, the deputy director-general of Israel’s health ministry, said Monday that he is working to win the release of 12 of the 15 Israeli passengers from the Diamond Princess.

The 12 passengers in question, who have not exhibited signs of the coronavirus, would, under the Israeli plan, be brought back to Israel and held in isolation at the Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan for a two-week quarantine.

The three remaining Israeli passengers, who have been diagnosed with coronavirus and are being treated in a Japanese hospital, would remain in Japan for the time being.

Of the roughly 3,700 people onboard the Diamond Princess, 454 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Israel’s continuing efforts to secure the release of its citizens comes after more than 300 American citizens, including 14 infected with the coronavirus, were allowed to return to the US late Sunday night.