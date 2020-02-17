Nahariya: Elderly man critically injured in retirement home fire

74-year-old man in critical condition after fire breaks out in assisted living facility in northern Israeli city of Nahariya.

An elderly man living in a retirement home in northern Israel is in critical condition Monday after a fire broke out in the four-story building.

A 74-year-old man was pulled from the first floor of an assisted living facility in the northern coastal city of Nahariya Monday morning, after a fire broke out.

The victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation, and was treated at the scene by emergency first responders from MDA, who evacuated him in critical condition to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for further treatment.

“When we got there,” said MDA paramedic David Fisher, “we saw a man, about 70 years of age, who was partially conscious and suffering from signs of smoke inhalation and burns all across his body.”

“We provided advanced medical treatment and then evacuated him quickly to the hospital while he was in serious condition.”

Hospital officials later said the man’s condition was critical.

Firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene, and managed to contain the fire.

No other injuries were reported in the fire, and no one was reported as being trapped in the building.

“The firefighters have contained the fire, and after a search, no people were found to be trapped and there are no additional injuries,” the fire department reported.