Health Min. Litzman says it's not UTJ's fault there are third elections, no truth to rumors that his party is negotiating with Blue & White.

During an elections event in Bnei Brak, Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) rejected the rumors that his party is quietly negotiating with Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz.

Denying that the rumors have any basis in reality, Litzman said: "This round of elections is existentially different than the previous ones. During elections, we usually argue. Today, we are dealing with liars. Evet Liberman comes and says that he 'knows' we are holding negotiations with Gantz. It never happened, it's untrue. But Evet Liberman said it. The same Evet who said before the first elections that pphe was right-wing, but who doesn't like [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu."

"Afterwards, he said that he promises there will be a unity government. Now, he says that there won't be a unity government and he's working with the left and Meretz. I told interviewers that they shouldn't bring me any questions from Evet Liberman, because what he said in the morning is irrelevant in the afternoon, and what he said in the afternoon changes in the evening.

"Amazingly, Gantz has also started to believe that we're holding negotiations with him. No one is talking to him. We wrote a letter and we said very clearly that we are not negotiating. No one represents United Torah Judaism (UTJ) other than its Knesset members, and they ask their rabbis. No one is authorized to hold negotiations on our behalf."

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush, also of UTJ, said: "We don't need to feel uncomfortable that we're holding third elections. We didn't lead to these elections, they're forcing us to hold new elections because we're not willing to give in on issues relating to Judaism. We need to vote so that there won't be Shabbat (Sabbath) desecration, so that we can sit and learn, so that they won't harm our education."

Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the Yisrael Beytenu party, was born Evet Liberman. He changed his name to the Hebrew Avigdor after immigrating to Israel in 1978. In recent months, politicians angry with Liberman have begun referring to him as Evet.