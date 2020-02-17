Rivlin to travel to Australia and Pacific Islands for historic summit

President Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin will travel to Oceania this week, a visit that will include the Pacific Islands and Australia.

In Nadi, Fiji President Rivlin will meet Thursday with the Pacific Islands' leaders for a summit hosted by Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Hon. Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama.

Rivlin's visit to the Pacific Islands is an historic opportunity to affirm the bonds of friendship and solidarity which have existed between the State of Israel and the Pacific Island states for many decades.

The summit meeting will give a boost to the strong and continuous collaboration between the State of Israel and the Pacific Island states for the benefit of the Pacific Islands' nations in their sustainable development challenges, based on Israel’s unique experience and innovative skills in the fields of public health, food security, water management and disaster preparedness, among others.

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Hon. Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi of the Independent State of Samoa, the deputy prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga, the deputy prime minister of Tuvalu and the foreign minister of the Solomon Islands have already confirmed their participation in the summit meeting. High level representatives from other Pacific Island states, including from the Republic of Vanuatu, are expected to participate as well.