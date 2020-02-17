Foreign Minister Katz: I trust Bennett

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) was interviewed on Sunday by the Knesset Channel and, in contrast to the members of his party who attacked Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Katz expressed confidence in him.

Asked whether he feels safe and sleeps well with Bennett serving as Defense Minister, Katz replied, "As soon as Bennett was appointed, all the arguments of the past disappeared. He is the Minister of Defense and we have a high responsibility to ensure that the system will work properly."

When asked about the attacks by the members of his party on Bennett, he replied, "I focus on the positive aspect. I do not want to engage in the parties within the bloc. Israel's security, which I know well, has a high-level security system, has a Chief of Staff and a General Staff, we have officers and fighters, the Shin Bet and the Mossad. This is a very experienced system and the Prime Minister heads it. Since he is in his position, I trust the entire system including him to do the maximum in the right way to keep Israel safe.”

On the Prime Minister’s announcement that he would appoint MK Nir Barkat as Finance Minister and the criticism of Likud members who were placed in higher spots on the Likud slate in the primaries and were not appointed to senior positions, Minister Katz said, "First of all, I am the most senior Likud minister in the government, and I am also the head of the election campaign. So there is no personal aspect here. The Prime Minister decided to go for a second economic move after all the achievements he led. He currently wants to target certain areas and he chose Nir Barkat. And if the Prime Minister has chosen Barakat to lead the move with him, I trust the Prime Minister's considerations."