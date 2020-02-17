PA cabinet leader: Trump deal will be 'buried very soon'

Mohammad Shtayyeh lashes out at Trump’s peace proposal, says it is nothing but an agreement between he and Netanyahu.

Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh on Sunday lashed out at US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal and predicted it would be “buried very soon.”

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference and quoted by The Associated Press, Shtayyeh said the US plan was “no more than a memo of understanding between (Prime Minister Binyamin) Netanyahu and Trump.”

Shtayyeh criticized the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with “no sovereignty,” allowing Israel to annex large parts of Judea and Samaria.

He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians “are open to serious negotiations.”

He also suggested the PA would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the UN human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies operating in Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Referring to the upcoming Israeli election, Shtayyeh said the difference between Blue and White chairman Gantz and Netanyahu was “not more than the difference between Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola”, repeating a comparison he made on the day of the previous Israeli election.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas rejected the US peace plan outright, stating that the plan would be relegated to the "dustbin of history."

Instead of adopting the plan and resuming negotiations with Israel, Abbas is planning a "diplomatic intifada" against the plan.

Shtayyeh on Saturday called on Spain to recognize the “State of Palestine” in another attempt by the PA to bypass negotiations.