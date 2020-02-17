Woman who threw apple at Netanyahu described as 'social activist'

Woman who threw apple at the PM during a Likud rally in Netanya explains why she did what she did.

During Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's speech at a Likud election rally in Netanya on Saturday night, a woman attacked the Prime Minister and threw an apple at him.

Speaking on Sunday in an interview on Channel 12 News, the woman, Brinish Zehava Beck, explained why she did what she did and was described as a “social activist” despite the serious act she had committed.

"I was at the conference and I was shocked, it was my first time at a conference of people who are supposed to lead us and set us a personal example. All they did there was a campaign of incitement," Beck said.

She criticized Netanyahu and said she "thinks that this country is led by a man who is very detached from the land we live in."

"Society in Israel is in a state of internal rift. What shocked me at this conference was the fact that I saw people who are supposed to lead us and set us a personal example inciting at the level of…it reminded me of Hitler. These are my feelings.”

At the end of the interview, Beck apologized for comparing Netanyahu to Hitler.