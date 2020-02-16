‘Gantz has been dragged into promoting anti-haredi propaganda’

The heads of the United Torah Judaism party, Health Minister and MK Yaakov Litzman, and Chairman of the Finance Committee and MK Moshe Gafni, slammed Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, accusing him of waging an 'anti-haredi' campaign.

“Last night’s blitz of interviews [by Gantz] proves that Blue and White is being led by a man with no political experience who is lacking backbone and who is being dragged into pushing anti-haredi propaganda based on stereotypes and incitement against Jewish tradition that has no basis in truth,” the two leaders said.



Gafni and Litzman added that Gantz’s current position was in contravention of his recent apology regarding the anti-haredi campaign in the previous election.

“This fact proves that United Torah Judaism must in the future stick with the right-wing bloc under the leadership of [Prime Minister] Netanyahu, and not with the Left under the leadership of Gantz-Lapid or Meretz-Liberman.”

They added there wasn’t a great deal of difference between Blue and White’s attitude to religion and state and those of Avigdor Liberman, further arguing that it was contrary to maintaining the status quo.

On Saturday night, Gantz gave a number of interviews, laying out Blue and White's positions on a number of social issues, including the relationship of religion and state and public transportation on the Sabbath.