Health Ministry expands measures to combat spread of coronavirus

The Israeli Health Ministry has expanded its efforts to prevent the coronavirus from reaching Israel, introducing new protocols for Israelis returning home following trips to China and Southeast Asia.

According to a report Sunday afternoon by Channel 12, the Health Ministry has decided to apply the safety precautions, which currently only apply to travelers returning from China, to a number of other countries in the region.

At present, the Israeli Health Ministry has advised travelers not to visit China, while also suggesting travelers planning to visit Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, South Korea, and Taiwan to carefully consider their plans in light of the spread of the coronavirus into those areas.

In addition, travelers returning home to Israel from China are instructed to remain in home quarantine for two weeks, while those returning from other countries in eastern Asia are only advised to monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms, and to immediately seek treatment if they do have any symptoms, and to avoid physical contact with other people. People seeking treatment are asked to inform the hospital or health clinic of their planned arrival beforehand, and to wear facemasks to reduce the chances of spreading the virus

Now, however, according to the report, the Health Ministry is preparing to expand the two-week home quarantine instructions to travelers returning from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau.