Riot at trial of policeman who shot Ethiopian teen Solomon Tekah

A riot broke out on Sunday morning in the Haifa Magistrates Court following the first hearing in the trial of the police officer who shot and killed Solomon Tekah, an Ethiopian-Israeli youth.

Dozens of family members and associates tried at the end of the hearing to reach the booth where the police officer was being held, but they were stopped by court guards.

There were loud screams and the family members shouted "killer!"

At the beginning of the hearing, Judge Zayed Falah made an opening statement to the media outlets and made it clear that protests and media pressures would not affect the court.

"I intend to go on tour with the defendant where the incident occurred. This tour will be held with the accused accompanied by the police, accompanied by everyone, I want everything to go quietly," the judge said.

The judge added, "I want to make it clear to everyone, the court is not affected by violence. Demonstrations do not affect me and also do not affect the communication. The only thing that affects the court is evidence presented during the trial. I will not hesitate to convict the accused."