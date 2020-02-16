Weather forecast: Winter is back

Winter weather will return Sunday after a sunny Saturday in which temperatures rose to almost spring-like levels.

According to the meteorological service forecast, the weather today will be partly cloudy to overcast in medium and high altitude clouds, accompanied by mostly light local rainfall.

During the day, the rain will intensify and spread from the north of the country to the northern Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. Local rainfall may be possible in the south. There are fears of floods in the southern and eastern rivers. Temperatures will drop considerably. At night it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and there may be local rain.

The weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy to cloudy. Local rain may be light. There will be no significant change in temperatures.

On Tuesday it will be partly cloudy, with easterly winds blowing in the northern mountains. In the center of the country and south, Temperatures will rise and will be normal for the season.

On Wednesday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with local rainfall from the north of the country to the northern Negev. There may be isolated thunderstorms. There is a slight fear of flooding in the south and east streams. Temperatures will decrease.