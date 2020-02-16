Naama Issachar lights Shabbat candles: 'I haven't forgotten'

Israeli woman recently released from Russian prison has been careful to light Shabbat candles every week since she was sentenced.

Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman released two and a half weeks ago from Russian prison, has been careful to light Shabbat candles every Friday night since she was tried and imprisoned in Moscow.

A Chabad emissary in Moscow, Shia Deutsch, would come to visit Naama in prison regularly and bring her kosher food, equipment and other necessities that made it easier for her during her imprisonment.

Last Friday, Naama lit Shabbat candles at her home in Rehovot, sent the picture of the candles to Deutsch and wrote: "Almost a year since our acquaintance. I haven’t forgotten. Lighting Shabbat candles."

Deutsch related, "About a year ago, she was arrested here and, with the grace of Heaven, the right move was made quietly and she was released thank G-d, after a relatively short period. On Shabbat eve, about a year later, she sent moving photos from the table and candlesticks ready for the holy Shabbat, as she has done every Shabbat eve since."