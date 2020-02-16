Gantz: I don't need the support of the Joint List

Blue and White chairman says he will not sit in a government with predominantly Arab party and that he does not need its support.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz told Channel 13 News in an interview on Saturday night that he will not sit in a government with the predominantly Arab Joint List party and that he does not need its support.

"I will not sit with the Joint List and I do not need their support," Gantz insisted. "I heard [Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor] Liberman saying this morning that he will sit with Labor and Meretz and he will sit with us. We have no agreements with Liberman. We had great negotiations with him before the last Knesset dissolved, we reached unprecedented achievements in understandings on issues of religion and state.”

Gantz attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in the interview and said, "Netanyahu has concluded his historic role from a political point of view. There is no government for the Likud with Netanyahu, and without Bibi there is unity. He is going to go to trial. Imagine that while he is preparing for trial with a battery of lawyers on fatal issues from his personal point of view, the Chief of Staff needs to hold a very urgent nighttime discussion on security issues."

"Netanyahu himself says, after 13 years in power, that reforms need to be done on six issues. It sounds like a paradox to me, you’ve been in power for 13 years and calling for six reforms in the State of Israel, where have you been all these years?" he continued.

Gantz stated he would also promote the Trump administration’s so-called “Deal of the Century”.

"I will work to advance all the elements of Trump's outline. I said I would aspire to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, which in every scenario will be an integral part of the State of Israel, and this must be done while maintaining the relations we have [with Jordan]. Do we want to maintain the peace with Jordan or destroy it?"