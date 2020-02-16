Gilad Shalit engaged

Girlfriend of IDF soldier who was in Hamas captivity for five years posts photo with an engagement ring on her finger.

Gilad Shalit, the former IDF soldier who was captured by Hamas and was released in a prisoner exchange deal, and his partner, Nitzan Shabbat, got engaged over the weekend.

Shabbat posted on her Instagram account a photo of the two of them with an engagement ring on her finger.

Five years and four months after Shalit was captured by Hamas, a deal was reached between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization, in which Shalit was released in exchange for 1,027 terrorist prisoners, including hundreds of terrorists sentenced to life imprisonment for the execution and planning of terrorist attacks, including the murder of Israelis.

During the first phase of the deal, Israel released 450 prisoners and in return Hamas moved Shalit to Cairo, from where he was transferred to Israel.

As part of the second phase of the deal, Israel released 550 additional security prisoners.