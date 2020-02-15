EJC President bestows Golden Vision award on Pope Francis

In meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Dr. Moshe Kantor discussed next World Holocaust Forums to focus on ethical and moral issues.

In a private meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican today, Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and the European Jewish Congress, discussed focusing future World Holocaust Forums on the ethical and moral issues of the day, like rising extremism and manifestations of hatred, refugees, education and global inequality.

“We believe strongly in the need to also focus future World Holocaust Forums on addressing the most pressing moral and ethical challenges of our time and to develop best practices which can help shape a better future for all of humanity”, Dr. Kantor said. “These are all complex issues which require deep discussion by world leaders, opinion shapers and representatives from the world of religion, morality and ethics.”

Pope Francis supported the idea for future World Holocaust Forums to be dedicated to moral and ethical challenges, in particular because of the need to protect younger generations from extremist ideology.

Dr. Kantor thanked the Pope for his strong commitment to preserving the memory of the Holocaust, and combatting the contemporary resurgence of anti-Semitism, and for sending a delegation led by Cardinal Koch to represent the Holy See at the Fifth World Holocaust at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.

Last month, the Fifth World Holocaust Forum took place in Jerusalem, with the participation of 48 heads of state and world leaders in a unique event titled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,” organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in cooperation with Yad Vashem, under the auspices of the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin.

“The Fifth World Holocaust Forum can serve as an important blueprint for how to create international momentum on a particular issue of global importance,” Dr. Kantor continued. “We hope that the unity and the collective experience felt at the Forum will be a source of inspiration for world leaders to take on these issues for the good of all humanity.”

At the meeting, Dr. Kantor bestowed the 2020 Golden Vision award on Pope Francis as a token of appreciation for his message of brotherhood between Jews and Christians that is a living testimony of love and trust in the future of humanity, and his unrelenting commitment to younger generations and promoting solutions to the moral and ethical challenges of our time.

The Golden Vision award is the highest award of the European Jewish Congress that is bestowed annually to two personalities - one Jewish, and one non-Jewish - for their outstanding intellectual contribution to a more inclusive world where anti-Semitism is not tolerated.