Blue and White campaign to target religious Zionism?

With the March 2 election rapidly approaching, the Blue and White party has begun to formulate a strategy, the main target of which is religious Zionism, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Benny Gantz's party considers religious Zionism a natural partner and the national religious as potential voters.

Blue and White MK Yoaz Hendel has hinted that his party would be interested in a coalition with Yamina, saying recently the party would seek to form "a minority government with Zionist parties" after the March 2 election.

Last month, Hendel told Arutz Sheva that there would have been room to include Yamina leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked on the Blue and White slate.

“I think that their true positions are not far from those of Blue and White, both on the unity in Israeli society and also on political issues,” he said at the time

“I think that Blue and White represents a perception of the people of Israel and the land of Israel. We agree on most things and I suggest to my friends from religious Zionism that they look at who truly represents them on issues of religion and state, who represents them on economic issues and on other issues, and I think they’ll find a true home here.”

Meanwhile, according to Kan 11 News, Blue and White has expressed satisfaction with the comments of Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, who said earlier on Friday that he has "no problem" sitting in a coalition with the united Labor-Gesher-Meretz party.

Liberman also ruled out cooperating with the predominantly Arab Joint List party, saying "Yisrael Beytenu will not sit and will not cooperate, directly or indirectly, with terror supporters".

While the Likud continues to say that Blue and White will not be able to form a coalition without the Joint List, Blue and White members have constantly denied that they intend to add the Joint List to a future coalition.

MK Yair Lapid, who has the #2 spot on the Blue and White slate, said in an interview on Reshet Bet radio Friday morning, "We have said again and again that the Joint List will not be part of a Blue and White-led government. What's even more interesting is that the Joint List itself has said it would not be part of a Blue and White-led government. Netanyahu's ability to make up a lie and repeat it over and over is simply unbelievable. A lie is a lie.”

