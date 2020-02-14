Liberman: 'I'll sit with Meretz, I won't sit with the Joint Arab List'

Yisrael Beytenu chair says he has no problem sitting with left-wing union, adds PM Netanyahu also asked Labor to join government.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Friday ruled out cooperating with the Joint Arab List.

"Yisrael Beytenu will not sit and will not cooperate, directly or indirectly, with terror supporters, including the Joint Arab List," Liberman said.

"I have no issue sitting in a coalition with the united Labor-Gesher-Meretz party. That's one list and Meretz is a small part of it."

He added: "Yisrael Beytenu has previously sat in a Netanyahu government with Amir Peretz (Labor), and Orly Levi Abekasis (Gesher) used to be a member of Yisrael Beytenu."

"And for anyone who forgot, some of the Likud ministers used to be members of Kadima, and some of them, including the Prime Minister, voted in favor of the Disengagement. It was less than a year ago that [Prime Minister] Netanyahu begged [then-Labor chairman] Avi Gabbay to join his government. These are facts. Take things as they are, you don't need to invent interpretations."