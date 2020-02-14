Nearly a third of Israelis believe March election won't break coalition deadlock

New survey shows right-wing bloc topping left-wing bloc by one seat, nearly half of Israelis want PM Netanyahu to continue in position.

A new survey by i24NEWS and Israel Hayom showed the center-left Blue and White party leading the Likud by two Knesset seats.

The poll, conducted by Maagar Mochot, showed that nearly a third of Israelis believe a fourth round of elections is just around the corner.

The survey showed that if elections were held today, Blue and White would receive 34 seats, while Likud would receive 32. The Joint Arab List would retain its spot as third-largest, rising from 13 to 14 Knesset seats.

Right-wing Yamina would receive nine Knesset seats, making it the fourth-largest party, and would be closely followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas, Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ, and leftist Labor-Gesher-Meretz, each with eight Knesset seats.

Kingmaker Yisrael Beytenu would win seven Knesset seats, and far-right Otzma Yehudit would win just one seat, leaving it unable to enter the Knesset.

Divided into blocs, the right-religious bloc would win 57 Knesset seats, while the center-left would win 56 - exactly the opposite of an earlier poll by Maariv.

When asked who is more fit to serve as prime minister, 47% of respondents said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is the best person for the role, while 35% said Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz would be the best choice. Another 18% said they did not know.

Forty percent of Israelis said there is a "high chance" that there will be fourth elections, and another 34% said there is a "moderate chance" Israel will be forced to hold new elections. Another 16% said the chance of a fourth round was low, while 10% said they did not know.