The 2 top British Jewish newspapers plan to merge but still publish separately

The two top British Jewish newspapers plan to merge in a move which will 'secure their financial futures.'

The Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News, both based in London, will merge under a charitable trust in an effort to secure their financial futures as well as become a modern print, digital and events brand, the newspapers announced Wednesday.

The owners of the papers — the Kessler Foundation of the Jewish Chronicle and the Noe family of the Jewish News — have agreed to the move in principle but said it is contingent on raising the “necessary funds.”

While the newspapers will continue to publish separately, there will be one editorial and commercial team.

They have a combined weekly print run of more than 40,000 copies and more than 500,000 weekly online page views.

“Despite the loyal support of readers and advertisers, both papers have recognized the trends affecting the newspaper industry and have taken this step to secure their futures,” the newspapers said in a joint statement. “The community would be better served by bringing the two operations together to ensure that the high level of independent quality journalism and community news that the UK Jewish community has come to expect from these cherished newspapers has a sustainable future.”