New poll shows continued deadlock: 57 seats for left-Arab bloc, 56 for right-wing bloc

New Maariv poll shows continued deadlock, with left-Arab bloc topping right-wing bloc by one seat.

A new poll by the Smith Research Institute shows another deadlock following Israel's third elections in a year.

The poll, conducted for Maariv, showed that if elections were held today, the center-left bloc would receive 57 Knesset seats while the right-religious bloc would receive 56 seats. Yisrael Beytenu, led by MK Avigdor Liberman, would retain its power as kingmaker with seven seats.

In that poll, Blue and White retained its position as largest party with 34 seats, but was closely followed by the Likud at 33. The Joint Arab List remained the third-largest party, but rose from 13 seats to 14 seats.

Sephardi-haredi Shas and Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would receive nine and seven seats each, respectively.

The Religious-Zionist Yamina party would receive seven Knesset seats, while the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list would receive nine.

The far-right Otzma Yehudit party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir would fail to cross the electoral threshold, receiving just 1.4% of the votes.