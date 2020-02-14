Keeping businesses safe: State of NJ to host high-level security summit in Lakewood

NJ Office of Homeland Security partners with Jewish organization to host special security summit focusing on Lakewood's security needs.

Following the rise of violent anti-Semitic incidents throughout the region, the NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a special summit in Lakewood focused on the security needs of the local community and its businesses.

The summit will take place on Tuesday, February 18th, and will be attended by a cross-section of Lakewood area government, business and community leaders.

The highest-ranking leaders of NJ Homeland Security will present at the event: Director Jared Maples, Deputy Director Andrew Campi and Chief of Staff Patrick Rigby. They will be joined by Michael Geraghty, Director of the New Jersey Cybersecurity Communication Integration Cell. Topics covered include general security advice for businesses; cybersecurity and ransomware; active shooter training; and government security grants.

Prior to the presentations, a networking session will take place for security-related vendors to showcase their services to business and nonprofit leaders, as well as government officials.

Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, says that this event is the result of extensive collaboration between Governor Murphy and the Chamber.

“The Governor takes the security of our community and businesses very seriously on a personal level,” says Duvi. “He is committed to dedicate the State’s most powerful officials and resources to achieve that.”