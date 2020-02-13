Poll: Right-wing bloc wins 56 seats

New poll shows Blue and White winning 35 seats, Likud 33, no side able to form coalition.

A new poll published on Channel 12 News showed that if the elections were held today, the Blue and White party would win 35 and the Likud would have 33.

The joint list received 13 seats, Labor-Meretz-Gesher 9, Shas 8, and United Torah Judaism 8.

Yisrael Beyteinu would win 7 seats, as does the Yamina party.

Otzma Yehudit does not exceed the electoral threshold, but gains 2.2% of the votes of right-wing voters.

According to the data, the right-wing bloc would receive 56 seats, the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties combined would reach 57, and Yisrael Beyteinu remains the kingmaker.