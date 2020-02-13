Steven Spielberg's company buys rights to novel about Arab-Israeli conflict

Steven Spielberg’s film production company acquires rights to new novel about Israeli and Arab fathers who bond after losing children.

Steven Spielberg’s film production company has acquired the rights to a soon-to-be published novel about the unlikely friendship between an Israeli father and a Palestinian Arab father who each lost a daughter to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

“Apeirogon” by Colum McCann, will be published by Random House on Feb. 25. Its acquisition by Amblin Partners was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, which did not say what the company paid for the rights.

The novel, which tells the story of how the fathers turned their grief into activism, has been named a most anticipated book of 2020 by The New York Times.

“Steven Spielberg and his company have always operated at the cutting edge of storytelling,” the Dublin-born McCann, an international bestselling author, told the Hollywood Reporter. “Their work is fueled by a deep moral concern. They go to the core of the issues of our day. I’m delighted that the story of Rami and Bassam will be in their hands.”

Amblin co-financed and produced “1917,” which won three Oscars this week.

Apeirogon means a shape with a countably infinite number of sides.