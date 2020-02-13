Samaria council to file class action suit against leaders of UN Human Rights Council

An emergency meeting of industry representatives from the Barkan Industrial Area was held this morning, Thursday, together with Samaria Regional Council Chairman Yossi Dagan and with the participation of MK Eli Cohen, Minister of Economy.

At the meeting, a list of steps to be taken by the Samaria Regional Council together with the industrialists to combat the decision and to assist the factories was decided on . Among other things, the decision was made, together with the industrialists, to file a class action against the UN in accordance with the BDS Law.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, said "We have come together following the disgraceful declaration issued by such a leading human rights organization, the United Nations Human Rights Council, led by countries that preach morality to us like Libya, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait - countries known for their concern for human rights. Not only will we not break, we will fight - at the beginning of the week the Samaria Regional Council together with representatives of factories in the Barkan Industrial Zone will file a lawsuit against the boycott of human rights council officials, led by United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, as well as against other leftist organizations, and we will demand to receive compensation, as was decided by the Jerusalem District Court under the honorable Judge Yosef Shapiro, that there is no immunity from civil lawsuits and there is no way to hide behind immunity."

According to Dagan, "We will not only claim damages that may be incurred, but we will also sue for the honor of the State of Israel and the slandering of its name. We will jointly address MK Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and Minister of Strategic Affairs MK Gilad Erdan and ask them to exercise their authority under Amendment No. 28 The Entry into Israel Law that authorizes them to prohibit BDS activists from entering Israel because, since yesterday, the United Nations Human Rights Council is a BDS organization for all intents and purposes, it is an antisemitic organization, a hypocritical organization that speaks of peace but whose only purpose is to sabotage the State of Israel and harm coexistence. We are strong, they will not break us, Zionism is strong, and we will win. You will continue to denigrate and we will continue to build, manufacture, and export to the world.”

Minister of Economy and Industry, Cabinet Member Eli Cohen said: "It is important for me to clarify to industrialists and the general public - the decision is not worth the paper on which it is written, it has no value, teeth or significance. The Human Rights Council once again proved that it is a political pro-Palestinian body with which human rights is the last thing that it deals. We will work to assist industry as needed, and continue to build and develop industrial zones in Judea and Samaria that have settlement, economic and security importance for the State of Israel."