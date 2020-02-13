University of Illinois Student Government passes BDS resolution

Illini Chabad Director Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel responded to the resolution passed today by the Illinois Student Government to divest from companies that do business with Israel. This resolution is part of a larger BDS campaign.



Rabbi Tiechtel said: "Although the resolution passed, it is key to remember our campus has rejected BDS measures twice before this. BDS was only able to pass this time because the system was manipulated in the senate after ISG was stacked with anti-Israel students.



"We know this vote does not represent the values and beliefs of students and faculty at the University of Illinois. Illini Chabad is proud of the hundreds of Jewish students and their allies who came out to advocate for themselves to their representatives."

The rabbi continued: "Illini Chabad thanks the administration for standing against BDS, a bigoted attempt to delegitimize the Jewish homeland.



"We will continue to work closely with our partners on campus to oppose the singling out of Israel and work to ensure every Jewish student feels safe on this campus."